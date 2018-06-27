Police On The Hunt For XXXTentacion Murder Suspects

In just over a week since the shooting death of XXXTentacion early last week, law enforcement officials say they’re on the hunt for two more suspects after arresting one man. Dedrick D. Williams was arrested last week in connection to the shooting but police are certain the crime wasn’t carried out solely by Williams.

TMZ reports:

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … the U.S. Marshals and Broward County Sheriff’s Dept. are on an intense hunt to track down at least 2 other suspects who disappeared after Dedrick D. Williams was arrested last week for murder.

We’re told the Marshall has been at the forefront from the beginning … the Office played a major role with the Broward County Sheriff’s Dept. in nabbing Dedrick. But as we first reported … cops believe 3 people were involved in the murder of the 20-year-old rapper, and arrest warrants have been issued for the remaining 2.

A public memorial service for the rapper born Jahseh Onfroy will be held today (June 27) at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

