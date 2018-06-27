What Year Is This?: Ashanti Confirms Joint Album With Ja Rule In The Works

Blame the Carters. The success of Everything Is Love had Ja Rule publicly mulling a proper joint album with Ashanti, and the latter has confirmed it’s really happening.

A few days ago, the Queens rapper took to Instagram to float the idea of linking with Ashanti for a new LP. “Iconnic… The Carters… New album is dope!!! @ashanti I think we should do one of these joint albums haha… #fortheculture #iminspired #iconn,” he wrote.

Ashanti clearly got the memo, as she confirmed with ET Online that it’s indeed going down.

“Listen, me and Rule, it’s so funny because we’ve been talking about that for so long, but I think now he’s like, ‘OK, now it’s time to do it,'” she told ET at Sunday’s BET Awards. “So we’re going to carve out the time and make it happen.”

