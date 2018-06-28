Wendy Williams Details Struggle With Graves’ Disease

Wendy Williams put a scare into her fans when she fainted on live television late last year. The host’s Graves’ disease was behind the scary moment, and she recently detailed her continued battle with the illness.

Graves’ diseases is an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid.

Reports Page Six:

The talk show queen said in a video message at the Graves’ Disease & Thyroid Foundation 2018 Patients and Family Conference that the disease — which she had been controlling with medication — returned because she was on the wrong dose.

Williams said that she had been diagnosed with both Graves’ and thyroid disease 19 years ago, “and everything was fine. I had the radioactive iodine [medication], taking my pill a day, minding my own business.” But she said, “Then back in the fall or maybe around July of last year, I started feeling weird in the head but I’m thinking, ‘OK, this is maybe a casualty of menopause or we were ramping up for season nine of the ‘Wendy Show.’ So, it wasn’t until I passed out on my own show [in October] that … Anyway, life has completely changed.”

That includes no more high heels due to her balance being off.

She added, “The doctors tell me it’s going to take at least six months — maybe a year — to level off my medication, which is why I always wear flats. I’m not wearing heels and falling and tripping.”

Prayers up to Wendy Williams and to a speedy recovery.

