WATCH: XXXTentacion’s Eerie Posthumous Visuals For “SAD!” [VIDEO]

XXXTentacion lives on in a foretelling music video

10 days ago the Hip-Hop world was rocked when Florida rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed while driving in Deerfield Beach. Regardless of his controversial ways and actions the outpouring of love and tears from his fans and peers was massive and in death his life was celebrated all across the Hip-Hop board.

Today fans will be able to rejoice just a tad bit as we get his first posthumous video for his record breaking single “SAD!”

As if foreshadowing his own future, the visual revolves around X attending his own funeral before going toe-to-toe with his resurrected self. As original as it the video is it does give off a pretty gloomy feel given the circumstances under which it dropped.

Check out the clip for XXXTentacion’s latest – and possibly last – music video.

