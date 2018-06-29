5 Dead In Shooting at Annapolis Newspaper, Twitter Blames Trump & Milo Yiannopoulos

Today (June 28), a gunman killed five people in the newsroom of an Annapolis, MD newspaper. The suspect is currently in custody.

The heinous attack was planned.

Reports the New York Times:

A man armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades stormed into the newsroom of a community newspaper chain in Maryland’s capital on Thursday afternoon, killing five journalists, injuring two others and prompting law enforcement agencies across the country to provide protection at the headquarters of media organizations.

A lone suspect, a Maryland resident in his late 30s, was taken into custody at the scene and was being questioned Thursday night, but the authorities did not immediately identify him. The authorities said they were investigating whether the suspect had sent a threat over social media to the Capital Gazette, which produces a number of local newspapers along Maryland’s shore.

“This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette,” said Acting Chief William Krampf of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. “This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm.”

Some reporters in the newsroom live tweeted the attack.

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

As for political troll Milo Yiannopoulos, a couple of days ago he eerily called for the shooting of journalists.

Needless to say, he’s getting ejected from the paint.

Trump, Feb 2017: Media is "the enemy of the American people" & "a great danger to our country." Trump fifteen days ago: Media is the nation's "biggest enemy." Milo Yiannopoulos two days ago: “I can’t wait for the vigilante squads to start gunning journalists down." — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) June 28, 2018

1. Trump calls the media “the enemy” and the “greatest threat to the country.” 2. 48 hours ago Milo says a vigilante should begin shooting & killing journalists. 3. Today that very thing happened. https://t.co/wV1UxqKFJe — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 28, 2018

#BREAKING: Paypal, Venmo suspend payment processing accounts for Milo Yiannopoulos following comments he made about shooting journalists; Paypal asked Yiannopoulos to remove all references to the company from his website. pic.twitter.com/RLeiyia9pA — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) June 28, 2018

Let me go ahead and fix this for Fox News: A white male murdered multiple journalists in an act of terrorism following calls for the assasination of the media from Tump supporter, Milo Yiannopoulos. The terrorist was not from any of the 7 countries listed in Trump's travel ban. — TOᑭ ᖇOᑭE TᖇAViS 🇺🇸 (@TopRopeTravis) June 28, 2018

—

Photo: Getty