5 Dead In Shooting at Annapolis Newspaper, Twitter Blames Trump & Milo Yiannopoulos

Today (June 28), a gunman killed five people in the newsroom of an Annapolis, MD newspaper. The suspect is currently in custody.
The heinous attack was planned.
Reports the New York Times:
A man armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades stormed into the newsroom of a community newspaper chain in Maryland’s capital on Thursday afternoon, killing five journalists, injuring two others and prompting law enforcement agencies across the country to provide protection at the headquarters of media organizations.
A lone suspect, a Maryland resident in his late 30s, was taken into custody at the scene and was being questioned Thursday night, but the authorities did not immediately identify him. The authorities said they were investigating whether the suspect had sent a threat over social media to the Capital Gazette, which produces a number of local newspapers along Maryland’s shore.
“This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette,” said Acting Chief William Krampf of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. “This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm.”
Some reporters in the newsroom live tweeted the attack.
As for political troll Milo Yiannopoulos, a couple of days ago he eerily called for the shooting of journalists.
Needless to say, he’s getting ejected from the paint.
