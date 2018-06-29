Drake Is No Longer Hiding A Child, Raps About Son On ‘Scorpion’

Pusha T was right all along. On his new Internet breaking album, Scorpion, Drake confirmed that he is indeed the father of a son.

Drake mentions he’s a daddy on several songs.

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid,” raps Drake on “Emotionless,” track no. 4 on the double LP.

Fair enough. Those who made it through the entire album, or skipped ahead, got all the tea on “March 14.”

He raps, “I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe/That sh*t is in stone, sealed and signed/She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine.”

The entire songs serves as a testament to dealing with being a co-parent. He spits “Single father, I hate when I hear it/I used to challenge my parents on every album/Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/Always promised the family unit/I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it.”

Back on song no. 7, “8 out of 10,” the 6 God mentioned kissing his son on the head.

So when is that adidon clothing line from adidas going to drop? Just saying.

—

Photo: Getty