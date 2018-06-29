Lee Daniels Says He’s Paying Damon Dash Back $2 Million, Apologizes [VIDEO]

The beef is done. Director Lee Daniels says that he will be paying Damon Dash back the $2 million he owes him and also apologized for the holdup.

Dash even graciously accepted his apology.

By now you’ve surely seen Dash put the press on Daniels for his dough while at a Diana Ross concert. It turns out that, and the Internet chatter that followed, is what it took for him to see the light.

Reports TMZ:

Lee Daniels says Damon Dash gave him a big wake-up call — a $2 million one — and now, in full gratitude, he plans to pay off the debt.

The acclaimed director told us he’s been thinking about what Dame did for him, and realizes he — more than any Hollywood studio — helped him launch his career. Lee admits it’s a shame it took Dame accosting him in the middle of a Diana Ross concert for him to realize it, but now wants to do “the right thing.”

Lee finally told his side of the story when he sat down for an episode of “Raq Rants” … telling Raquel, “This black man gave me money when nobody … would give me money. He did it.”

Props to Lee Daniels for doing the right thing.

Peep the interview with the mea culpa below. Dash’s acceptance on the flip.

