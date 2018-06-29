6 Degrees of Bobbito Garcia: ‘ROCK RUBBER 45s’ Is A Must See Doc [VIDEO]

Calling DJ Bobbito Garcia a Hip-Hop Renaissance Man has become a cliche, but it doesn’t mean it’s any less true. In his new autobiographical documentary Rock Rubber 45s, Bobbito literally puts all his truth out there for the world to see, and viewers will finish the film feeling richer and more empowered because of it.

The film traces Garcia’s come up from being an NYC kid running the streets, to attending high school in Pennsylvania, to heading off to college in Connecticut (Wesleyan), to working at Def Jam Records to creating his famed radio show with Stretch Armstrong. And that’s just the start is it continues on to his becoming a renowned DJ, a highly-respected journalist and much, much more.

Of course, Hip-Hop is the thread that keeps his many passions together and viewers see just how trendsetting in multiple games, be it sneakers, basketball, writing or DJ’ing, Kool Bob Love has been. This includes the words of a ridiculous assortment of friends including DJ Rich Medina, Chuck D, Patti LaBelle, Talib Kweli and DJ Spinna who make for a nostalgia-inducing piece of film goodness.

But what makes the film extra special and endearing is that instead of just bigging up his truly amazing accomplishments, Garcia candidly discusses his setbacks and numerous hits to his confidence along his life journey. Without dropping any spoilers, in the wake of the #MeToo movement he also rawly discusses certain “mistreatment” he was the victim of as a kid. It further humanizes Garcia, and makes his wins seem like your wins.

You’ll find yourself rooting for a guy who you may have figured already lived a charmed life.

Garcia is already a critically acclaimed author (Where’d You Get Those? NYC’s Sneaker Culture: 1960-1987) and filmmaker (STRETCH AND BOBBITO: RADIO THAT CHANGED LIVES) and the film is clear evidence he is truly mastering his latest craft.

Rock Rubber 45s is out on iTunes, Amazon, Vimeo, Vudu and Google Play. You can also catch it at various screening across the nation by checking http://rockrubber45s.com (there’s currently a week-long run at Metrograph in NYC). Check out the trailer below.