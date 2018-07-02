Swizz Beatz Says New LP ‘Poison’ Will Feature Kendrick Lamar, Nas & More

Swizz Beatz has kept a largely low profile on the production side of things, opting instead to pop up here and there as a featured guest on other projects over the past couple of years while focused on other endeavors. In preparation for his upcoming second solo album Poison, Swizz unveiled some behind the scenes details in a new interview.

After over a decade of teases, one-off singles, and title changes, superproducer Swizz Beatz has finally announced the release of his second solo album, Poison. The follow-up to 2007’s One Man Band Man is due out this summer via Epic and features Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Lil Wayne, Pusha-T, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, the Lox, Giggs, Jim Jones, and more. “You can hear the passion from everyone on the record; they wanted to be a part of it,” he told Pitchfork in a recent interview at Jungle City Studios. “It wasn’t a transaction. When you hear other features on a lot of projects, it feels like a transaction. You’re either chasing hype or it’s a transaction.”

Swizz shared in the interview that he and Nas have a fully-recorded album that has been chilling on the shelf for the past two years that he said the pair recorded in a week while in Los Angeles.

