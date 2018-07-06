Stephen Curry & Ayesha Curry Welcome Another Member To Their Family

Just when you thought Steph Curry was done adding to his super duper team, he’s got a new franchise player: Canon Jack. Canon W. Jack Curry to be exact. Y’all thought we meant another NBA superstar didn’t ya? The name does sound like he’s going to grow up to be a shooter just like his daddy though.

Taking to IG to break the news of his first baby boy (he has two daughters with his beautiful wife, Ayesha Curry), Steph captioned the pic of his newborn son with “On this journey, on this quest… protect me… I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry.”

Of course his wife took to her own IG account to inform her followers that there’s a new member of the Curry family they should expect to see during Steph’s postgame interviews in the near future.

Props and blessings to the Curry family who rack up W’s like a Vegas casino.