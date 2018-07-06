Cardi B Fires Back On Ex-Manager’s Lawsuit With $15 Million Suit Of Her Own

Cardi B‘s former manager filed a lawsuit against her back in April for $10 million, citing that the star rapper cut her off from expected royalties and other riches. Cardi filed a countersuit on Thursday (July 5) for $15 million, saying the man known as Shaft meddled into her business and personal affairs, including her relationship with her husband, Offset.

Cardi filed her countersuit Thursday in federal court, and in the docs she says Shaft set up a management deal with her that she considers far too one-sided. According to the suit, Shaft got a 20% commission, but tried to bag even more dough off her Sony music publishing deal. Cardi says he demanded 50% of that deal!

She claims Shaft also tried to control every aspect of her life — putting “barriers between her and people close to her in an effort to maintain complete control over her.” In the suit, she says that bled over into her dating life, with Shaft telling her “who she should and should not see romantically.”

Shaft has yet to respond publicly to Cardi’s latest move.

