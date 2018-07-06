Migos Producer Rob Taylor Catches Vicious Fade Over $2K

Rob Taylor, a producer who has worked with the likes of Migos, Rich Homie Quan, and Rich The Kid, will likely need to start rolling with security after a video surfaced of him catching the fade. An unnamed rapper is seen on video beating Taylor and grabbing him by his hair, claiming he got fleeced out of some cash.

MTO News reports:

You see, according to the STREETS, Rob allegedly promised an artist a beat – that he sold to someone else. The man went to confront Rob, claiming that Rob was “finessing” him out of the $2,000 he paid for the beat.

And the man was not looking for explanations either – he wanted blood. Watch the Migos producer BEG for his life – as he was being BEAT!

The video of the altercation can be seen below. We do warn that the clip has violent imagery that may be disturbing to some.

—

Photo: WENN