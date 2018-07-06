YG Thinks That Paul George Didn’t Sign With Lakers Because Of Kobe Bryant

Apparently, YG knows a thing or two about the inner workings of the NBA. He alleges that players don’t go to Los Angeles because of Black Mamba’s legacy.

During a recent night out on the town, TMZ Sports caught YG as he was getting into his vehicle. As a Compton native, the media outlet made sure to get his thoughts about Lebron James going to the Lakers to which he responded “west side sh*t ni**a!”.

In support for anything California-related, the “Why You Always Hatin?” rapper made it clear he has love for all teams from his state. “It’s all west side. I’m going for anything west side.” When he confirmed he is, in fact, an Oklahoma City Thunder fan, the reporter got him to discuss the recent news of Paul George not coming to Los Angeles.

“Paul George ain’t trying to be up under the curse of the Lakers. He trying to do his own thing. I respect him for doing his own thing. Make your own legacy my ni**a. The Lakers is Kobe Bryant’s team. Paul George got the chance to make the Thunder they team” he explained.

You can view the video interview below.

Via TMZ

—

Photo: WENN.com