Drake Drops “Fire In The Booth” (Freestyle), Drinks Prosecco From Paper Cup

Drake is in the UK, and recently hit up Charlie Sloth’s mixshow on BBC Radio 1Xtra. So the 6 God obliged and dropped a “Fire In The Booth” freestyle.

Drake was in rappity rap mode instead of the simpy in my feelings ballads (no shots).

Blame Drizzy if you see dudes start asking for their prosecco in a paper cup.

Peep Drake’s “Fire In The Booth” freestyle below. Give Drizzy his UK citizenship already off the strength of bringing Top Boy back.

—

Photo: Instagram