Snoop Dogg Accused Of Cheating, Suspect Mistress Has Alleged Receipts

Snoop Dogg is in a world of trouble with his wife. The Hip-Hop legend has been accused of cheating on his spouse by a mistress who allegedly has the receipts to back up her claim.

Said mistress would be Celina Powell, who claims she has been getting her back blown out by the Snoop.

Yes, this is the same Celina Powell who falsely claimed she was carrying a gut full of Offset, and that she was pregnant by Waka, as well as Fetty Wap and Chief Keef.

She took to social media with alleged texts, and images from Facetime, between her and Snoop.

As for Snoop, he hasn’t commented, but he does have a new show called Clout Chasers that he promoted on his socials (see on the flip).

We fucked to his gospel album https://t.co/cFTSQVCGrn — CELINA POWELL (@xocelina187) July 15, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2Next page »