Kurupt Fights Claims He Left Wife After Her Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

High-profile divorce cases are often ugly, and that has been the case for Kurupt and his estranged wife, Jovan Brown. Brown claimed Kurupt, born Ricardo Brown, left her after she received a terminal cancer diagnosis, which the Dogg Pound rapper has denied via court statements and said that his wife owes him thousands of allegedly ill-gotten dollars.

On July 2, Kurupt filed new documents in the case and called out his soon-to-be ex-wife for her claim he left her following her cancer diagnosis.

The rapper says they did NOT separate in 2017 but rather have not been together since 2010 and have been living apart since then. He claims that Brown was in another relationship with a new man in 2012, which continued until at least 2015. She has publicly claimed to be in a romantic relationship with ex-NBA star Gary Payton.

Kurupt says he was already an established artist when he met Brown and denies she ever managed his career. He claims to have given her a job at his company to help her support herself and kids.

The rapper says he had to let her go last year after he claims she was using his company account to pay her personal expenses, withdrew money without him knowing and even had his royalties diverted into her personal account, to the tune of $65k. He says she owes him around $175k.

Kurupt went on record to state that he didn’t leave Brown after they broke up and that he even loaned money to his wife in her times of need. Brown is seeking $14,413 in spousal support.

