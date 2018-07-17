White Man Called Cops On Black Man Over Hard Foul In Pickup Basketball, This Is A True Story

A white man called the cops (noticing a trend?) on a Black man because he got fouled during a pickup basketball game. Yes, this really happened.

Today for the first time in my life…I experienced someone call the police because they got fouled hard in basketball. pic.twitter.com/9E8lp9fmwP — TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018

First, a witness in the gym shared a photo of the cop speaking to the alleged fouler and the snitch who called popo to waste their time.

Fortunately, it didn’t turn into a killed for playing basketball situation. In fact, in a video of the incident’s aftermath, the cop is incredulous, saying he’s never been called out for such an asinine reason.

But here’s the real kicker. Do you think Scrubby Scott got fouled taking it to the rack to flush it on a helpless defender? Nah.

By all accounts, this guy got fouled on a screen. A damn pick bruh.

Won’t even a foul for real. He fell from an aggressive screen — TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018

If you see this man at your pick up run, do not place him on your squad. Kindly ask him to leave. If he doesn’t, find another park or gym, for the culture.

Needless to say, basketball Twitter is rife with slander. The alleged fouler is also catching this work for rocking two shooting sleeves and a headband, which keeping it a buck is totally deserved.

Stay tuned because Scrubby Scott’s whole life is going to be revealed on Twitter shortly. And yes, it does matter that it’s a white guy who called the police on a Black man as if the cops are his own personal goon squad. Or have you not been paying attention?

Peep some of the best slander and reactions below.

His face is the perfect reaction to this scenario. pic.twitter.com/YlOOI0hU2q — dan (@maridiannnn) July 17, 2018

He look like he realized his miztake but trying to stay mad cuz he gotta stick to his guns and its too late to turn back now pic.twitter.com/9T6XMGafzL — Grouchy Smurf (@AppleJaxx31) July 17, 2018

He’s big mad 😂 pic.twitter.com/CjzVW32FdS — Pity Party Next Door 🇵🇷 (@ZiggyTYSON) July 17, 2018

