Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim Got Married On The Low

Jalen Rose is now an honest man. The former Fab 5 and NBA star secretly married his current ESPN colleague Molly Qerim.

Earth Angel. @mollyqerim A post shared by Jalen Rose (@jalenvseverybody) on Jul 20, 2018 at 3:24am PDT

Page Six reports that about a week ago the couple got married in New York City then hopped right on a plane to Turks and Caicos.

Qerim then posted a picture of her and Rose on the island with the caption, “‘You could’ve been anywhere in the world, but you’re here with me. I appreciate that’ 🖤,” on Instagram.

Per 2018 protocol, that’s practically a wedding announcement. That and the ring that can be seen on her left hand.

Congrats to the happy couple. More photos of them together on the flip.

Wifey Slaying. @mollyqerim A post shared by Jalen Rose (@jalenvseverybody) on May 13, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

