The ‘Shazam’ Trailer Is Here, And It Looks Good [Video]

We finally have a trailer for the forthcoming Shazam movie. DC trailers have been known for pulling the jig, but the movie does look good.

The outfit still looks a bit goofy, but Shazam has always been the more kid-friendly sort of superhero—and his cape is still hella young, as in the comics.

Zachary Levi stars as the titular character while the trailer has plenty of DC Easter Eggs for fans to discuss.

This trailer is so daaaaaaaaaaamn full of DC Easter Eggs!!!!!! #Shazam pic.twitter.com/DPpj3bRQ8d — 🇬🇷 says #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@greekdude77) July 21, 2018

Good call to whoever chose to use Kendrick Lamar music in the trailer.

Shazam is in theaters April 2019. Until then, watch the teaser trailer below.

Watch the teaser trailer for #Shazam starring @ZacharyLevi as the adult superhero Captain Marvel: pic.twitter.com/gaNFFfUY64 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 21, 2018

—

Photo: DC Comics