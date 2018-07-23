I Wanna Beat You Up: Color Me Badd’s Bryan Abrams Arrested For Assaulting Bandmate

Color Me Badd was one of the top R&B groups of the early ’90’s but had some personnel changes happen to them over the years although they’ve managed to stay afloat as a band. It looks like that their status as a group might be up in the air after lead singer Bryan Abrams shoved his band member Mark Calderon hard enough that he landed in the hospital.

TMZ reports:

An eyewitness tells TMZ Abrams, the lead singer in the group was having a bad night with his voice. He eventually walked off stage he was so frustrated.

Calderon hit some sound equipment on his way to the floor, and was hurt. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for neck and back pain.

As for Abrams, he was arrested for misdemeanor assault, taken to jail where he was booked. His bail was set at $2,000. We don’t know if he’s posted bail yet.

Watch the moment in the clip below.

—

Photo: TMZ