Tyler, The Creator & A$AP Rocky Link Up In Paris For Visuals To “Potato Salad”

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator are finally doing the damn thing...

After roasting each other on social media A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator have finally gotten around to dropping a clip for “Potato Salad,” off the upcoming collaborative project that they’ve been teasing for a minute now, WANG$AP.

Hopping on the instrumental to Monica’s “Knock Knock,” Rocky and The Creator roam around Paris and take in the scenery while giving the French a reason not to hate America (something that’s rather hard in the age of Trump). We feel like they should’ve used Jay & Ye’s “Ni**as In Paris” beat for this but to each his own.

Check out the video below and let us know if you’ll be checking for WANG$AP when it drops.

