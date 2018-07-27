CLOSE
DJ Khaled “No Brainer” Video ft. Product Placement, Justin Bieber, Quavo & Chance The Rapper

Khaled ain't seen a bag he wasn't willing to secure.

DJ Khaled No Brainer video

Source: YouTube / Youtube

DJ Khaled went ahead and dropped his new single, “No Brainer,” featuring Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper and Quavo. The visual for the radio-ready song features plenty of product drops, which shouldn’t be a surprise. 

Also worth noting, Khaled’s Apple Music commercial featuring his baby son, Asahd, being voiced by Kevin Hart, is hilarious.

As for the Davidior and Nic Nac-produced single’s visual, Khaled makes sure all his sponsors get shine.

Bumbu rum, Ciroc vodka, Belaire champagne and even Fashion Nova are some of the brands the get camera time. Did they kick in for the video budget, too?

Watch below.

 

