Straight Cash Homey: Y’All Made Cardi B Prove She Paid For Her Lamborghini

Cardi B is living her best life, but is still going back and forth with the haters. The Bronx rapper posted her banking activity to prove that she brought the Lamborghini she was stuntin’ in front of.

Hey, the Internet asked for receipts, and she delivered, sort of.

Apparently, heads were getting in her mentions about Cardi leasing the new whip (the horror #sarcasm). So she went ahead and posted a screen shot of the activity of her bank account, which included a withdrawal of almost $549,000.

That’s enough to get that Lamborghini Aventador, and maybe some nice floor mats. Also, word is Cardi B doesn’t even have a driver’s license.

Also, Cardi B still goes to Waffle House. And at $64, she must have feasted.

Photo: Instagram