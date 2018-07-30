‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Action-Packed Multi-Player Beta Trailer Teases New “Blackout” Battle Royale Mode

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 private beta is just days away and to get fans of the first-person shooter even more excited a new trailer for the event has hit the web.

It’s going to all-out war this weekend when the beta gives players a taste of the campaign-less fourth installment the Black Ops series. In the 1:56 preview we get a pretty good look and the ten playable specialists, six playable multiplayer maps, six multiplayer modes, new weapons, new equipment and of course those glorious and devastating scorestreaks that help teams shift the balance of power in matches.

The icing on the cake is Activision giving us a quick glimpse of Call of Duty’s first ever battle royale mode “Blackout.” From what we can gather from the 15 seconds of footage players will be split up into two groups of four and will be comprised of male and female characters who look completely different from the playable ones in the multiplayer mode. It looks like for the first time players will have full control of the appearance of their “Blackout” characters which is a huge deal.

As far as the start dates as concerned, PlayStation 4 owners will kick the weekend off when the beta begins for them August 3 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST. Xbox One and PC players can join in on the multiplayer action when the second phase of the beta begins Friday, August 10 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST. “Blackout’s” beta doesn’t start till September, so stay tuned for that date. No word exact space requirements but Black Ops 3 beta was about 15GB, Black Ops 4 is chocked full of even more goodies so a safe guess would be about 20GB.

No word on if Activision plans on making the beta open to the public, but we wouldn’t rule that out so keep your fingers crossed. You can hype yourself up with the new multiplayer beta trailer below.

—

Photo: Activision/Treyarch