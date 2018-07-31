Kid Fury Gets New HBO Comedy Series, Lena Waithe Named Executive Producer

Fans of Kid Fury and Crissle’s The Read podcast already know about the comedic chops of the host with his hilarious takes on pop culture and beyond. Fury will now be getting to that HBO bag with a new half-hour comedy series, and Lena Waithe of Masters Of None fame will join the show as an executive producer.

Variety exclusively reports:

The untitled project is described as a surreal dark comedy that follows Greg, a 20-something sarcastic gay black man navigating adulthood and responsibility in New York City while struggling to wrap his head around his undiagnosed clinical depression.

Kid Fury, whose given name is Gregory A. Smith, will serve as writer and co-executive producer on the series with Waithe executive producing. Chloe Pisello, David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner of Avalon Television will also executive produce. Jason Kim will co-executive produce.

Kid Fury is a comedian and co-host of the hit podcast “The Read” along with Crissle West. The podcast features a queer black perspective on pop culture, politics, and life advice, which has helped it establish a cult following. “The Read” also tours as a live show across the US and Europe, and recently celebrated it’s five year anniversary with a sold-out live show at the Apollo Theater.

Congrats are due for Kid Fury and Lena Waithe as they continue to flourish creatively.

Photo: Instagram