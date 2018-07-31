Kanye West Still Likes Klan-Friendly President Trump, Per Kim Kardashian [Video]

Kim Kardashian confirmed would you probably already figure. Her husband, Kanye West, still likes suspect President Donald Trump.

Kim made the revelation during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (July 30).

“Umm, yeah, I think he really, umm, he really, yeah,” said Kardashian to laughs when Kimmel asked if Yeezy still liked Trump.

When asked if the couple discussed politics, she said, “You know what, no, because I always respect what other [sic] person thinks. And, ya know, to make it clear, when Kanye…we would talk about it, and we would talk about policies, and he doesn’t necessarily agree with his policies. He likes his…personality and how he made it to be President when everyone really underestimated him.”

She added, “He’s not political, so he doesn’t really dig deep into what’s going on and I always knew that. I always knew what he meant.”

So Kanye West “doesn’t really dig deep into what’s going on”? Ya think?

Know who else was underestimated? A Black, community organizer who made it through two terms as President with no scandals.