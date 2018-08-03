Drake Drops “In My Feelings” Video ft. LaLa Anthony, Big Freedia, Phylicia Rashad & More

Drake finally got around to dropping the proper video for his smash hit “In My Feelings.” The visual features plenty of booty shaking and cameos.

As previously reported LaLa Anthony plays “KeKe.” Also, her mom turns out to be none other than Phylicia Rashad.

The Karena Evans-directed video was shot in New Orleans and features vintage footage and plenty of shots of people living their best lives. And yes, Big Freedia and Shiggy, and some of the best #InMyFeelings challenge clips, are in the “film.”

Watch the “In My Feelings” video below.