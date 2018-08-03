Big Sean Appalled Kaepernick’s Name Was Treated Like A Curse, EA Madden 19 Apologizes

Big Sean was not pleased when word got back to him that Colin Kaepernick’s name was treated like a curse word in Madden ’19 when he shouted the former NFL player out in song. Also, EA Sports announced the song will be updated and Kaep’s name will be heard properly.

Yesterday, Madden ’19 riding high with the drop of their a new spot before they got called out for editing out Kap’s name in YG’s “Big Bank,” ft. Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz, which appears in the game.

Big Sean took to Twitter to rip the move.

“It’s disappointing and appalling @NFL & @EA took @Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19, like it was a curse word,” tweeted the Detroit rapper. “When he’s not a curse, he’s a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this.”

EA Sports saw the err of their ways and didn’t want the smoke. The video game maker issues an apology and say Kaeps name will be heard on the game’s soundtrack.

“We made an unfortunate mistake with our Madden NFL soundtrack. Members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don’t have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn’t affect soundtracks. We messed up, and the edit should never have happened.”

See the full mea culpa below. Are you still with Kaep?