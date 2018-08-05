Tekashi69 Not Cooperating with Cops in Kidnapping Case

Remember when Tekashi69 got pistol-whipped outside of his home, kidnapped and liberated of a bunch of his jewelry? Well the Brooklyn rapper isn’t working with cops on getting his good backs.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Tekashi refused to describe to police the type of jewelry stolen or even estimate their value, though he told us it was nearly $1 mil.

What’s more … we’re told his driver would NOT fill out a lost property form for the stolen iPhone and would not tell cops if the tracking software had been activated. BTW, we’re told Tekashi’s GF has also stopped cooperating.

Refusing to divulge what was stolen makes it incredibly hard for cops to know exactly what they’re looking for. But, we’re told cops are still active on the case because, as we reported, surveillance video backs the rapper’s claims.

Tekashi reportedly remade his jewelry. Since then, a very smart good took to social media to show off one of Tekashi’s pilfered chains while the rapper has noted he thinks it was an inside job.

Our guess, Tekashi’s jewelry really wasn’t worth the $1 million he claimed, and he knows exactly who robbed him, but fears the repercussions.

It’s not snitching if you’re not ’bout that life. Tell us what you think in the comments.

