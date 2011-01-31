Chris Brown Officially Completes Domestic Violence Course, Wants Rihanna’s Restraining Order Removed



Things continue to get a little smoother on the road to redemption for singer Chris Brown after nearly making a career-ending mistake two years.

Over the weekend, the platinum vocalist completed a year long domestic violence counseling program required as part of the singer’s guilty plea to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna almost two years ago.

Brown is still serving five years of probation after pleading guilty last year to assault charges for attacking the pop star following a pre-Grammy Awards party.

Brown also requested having a restraining order removed which stipulates that he come no closer than 100 yards of his estranged girlfriend.

The judge has since said she would consider lifting the protective order against Brown later.

Breezy is up for a Grammy award for the popular single, “Deuces” featuring Tyga and Kevin McCall at the 53rd Annual Grammy awards, which airs February 13.