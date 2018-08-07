LeBron James Named Executive Producer Of ‘Shut Up And Dribble’ Docu-Series

In news that will possibly tick off Fox News host Laura Ingraham, LeBron James has gotten the ultimate upper hand after it was announced a new docu-series titled Shut Up And Dribble will debut this fall. James has been named as an executive producer for the three-part series which will air on the Showtime network.

Deadline reports:

Showtime announced the Shut Up and Dribble details during the network’s summer TCA session today at the Beverly Hilton, saying the series will use the Ingraham comments as a jumping-off point to chronicle the the modern history of the NBA and its players, starting with the 1976 merger with the ABA. The league has become an incubator for many of its top athletes to grow their brands beyond the court, becoming powerful players in pop culture, commerce and fashion. By taking control of their own destinies, they have helped bring about social change and make their own statements in the current political climate.

The outlet adds that along joining James on the executive producer side is his business partner Maverick Carter and Gotham Chopra.

Shut Up And Dribble makes its debut this October.

