RZA Threatens Game With Lawsuit Over Song

RZA Files Lawsuit Against The Game

A song on Game’s recently released Purp & Patron mixtape may land the left coast rapper in court.

In a recent interview with Hiphopdx.com, Chuck Taylor revealed that their may be a possible lawsuit filed by producer RZA over his use of the song, “Heartbreak” which was featured on the two-disc mixtape offering released last weak.

“I think RZA [is] tryin’ to sue about [‘Heartbreaker’] or somethin’,” Game tells the site. “That’s f^ckin’ crazy. Like, I don’t even know how RZA sues The Game.”

Apparently, RZA concocted the beat for Game’s awaited R.E.D album, but could not get the sample for the song cleared and therefore asked Game not to use the track. Game instead released the song on his latest mixtape effort, to the chagrin of the Wu-Tang head.

Game says there must have been some miscommunication,

“[Rza] came to the studio and brought the [‘Heartbreaker’] track to me,” says Game. “He’s like, ‘Yo Game, this is for you. You can have that.’ Those are his words.”

Game says despite the possible court case over the track, there is no love lost,