Oh Na Na, What’s Her Name? A History Of Men Linked To Rihanna



When you’re one of the hottest pop stars in the nation your name is often associated with a number of people in the industry, from rappers to actors and singers.

No one knows that better however than Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty who’s been romantically linked to everyone from Kanye and Pharrell to actors Shia LaBeouf and Tristan Wilds.

From the outrageous to the obvious, check out just a few of the men who’ve been rumored to be dating this pop sensation below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »