Meek Still In My DMs: Pettiest Reactions To Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen’ Album Slander Bomb “Barbie Dreams”

Nicki Minaj just dropped her new album, Queen. Like clockwork, the reactions have been full of hyperbole, but there is no denying she burned everybody on “Barbie Dreams.”

Like the Biggie song it cribs, Nicki is “just playing,” but the Twitter peanut gallery is only here for the petty.

“Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me sh*t, but I don’t know if the p*ssy wet or if he cryin’ and sh*t/Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him, I used to pray for times like this Face ass when I f*ck him.”

Well damn.

Khaled also caught the work, as did Odell Beckham, Jr., Karreuche, Young Thug and Future.

