Cardiovascular Disease Ruled Cause Of Death For Chicago Rapper Fredo Santana

The death of Chicago rapper Fredo Santana rocked fans of the Drill scene pioneer, and there were several instances of speculation surrounding his passing this past January. The Los Angeles County coroner has officially released Santana’s cause of death, which was the result of cardiovascular disease.

The Chicago Tribune reports:

Santana was one of the pioneers of Chicago’s drill rap movement alongside his cousin and fellow Chicago rapper Chief Keef. Santana released his debut album “Trappin Ain’t Dead” in 2013 with cameos from Chief Keef and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Santana was found unresponsive by his fiancee, whose name has been redacted from reports, the evening of January 19. In the days following his death, Santana’s family told TMZ that the rapper died after suffering an intense seizure.

The medical examiner’s report lists idiopathic epilepsy as a contributing cause of death. Santana was diagnosed with a seizure disorder eight months before his death, shortly after he quit the sedative Xanax, the report states.

While Santana was regularly treated with the antiepileptic drug Keppra, he still suffered from “seizure episodes frequently every month … that tended to appear as a cluster of seizures,” the report states. “(He) did not seek medical intervention after each seizure episode.”

Initial reports of Santana’s death, whose birth name is Derrick Coleman, was that he passed away from kidney failure. Santana was 27.

