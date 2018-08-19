Cardi B Launching Fashion Nova Line, To Perform At Launch Party

Cardi B continues to stack the W. The Bronx rapper is launching her own line with Fashion Nova, and she will reportedly perform at the launch party, too.

Reports TMZ:

Cardi’s collabing with Fashion Nova on her own collection, and CEO Richard Saghiantells us they’re planning a HUGE launch party for its release … featuring a live set from the “I Like It” rapper herself.

We’re told other big artists are slated to perform as well … and the event’s scheduled for early November.

There’s more — Saghian says it’s not a done deal, but he anticipates Cardi will be dropping a brand new single at the party … which they’ll stream live on FN’s website.

Cardi B stays securing the bag.

Respect.

—

Photo: Instagram