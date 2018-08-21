The Only Performances You Need To See From The 2018 MTV VMAs

Between all the poorly executed skits and Madonna going on and on about herself when honestly no one asked, the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards were a lot to take in. There were suspect red carpet looks, Cardi B may have shaded Nicki Minaj, and we all know Ms. Minaj let her Twitter fingers fly at Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and baby Stormi prior to the big night.

Add in a little Trump humor and Alex Rodriguez shamelessly stanning his woman, and ladies and gentleman, we have ourselves a show.

Clearly there was a lot of drama going on behind the scenes, but none of it took away from what went down on that stage last night. Jennifer Lopez reminded the world of just how many hits she has under her belt, Nicki Minaj’s Barbz got sh*t lit when she threw on “Barbie Dreams,” and even Aerosmith and Ja Rule made appearances. Below are the performances you need to see. Special shoutout to rising stars Jessie Reyez and Juice WRLD, who also did their thing.

Jennifer Lopez shut it down as this year’s Video Vanguard Award recipient

Travis Scott showed us why Astroworld went #1 with a memorable performance featuring James Blake

Nicki Minaj avoided all smoke with Stormi and did the stage dirty with a medley of Queen cuts

Logic and Ryan Tedder boldly stood up for Dreamers

21 Savage, Post Malone, and Aerosmith put on for Hip-Hop and Rock and Roll