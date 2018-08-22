Big Boy Rear-Ended By Pantless Drunk Driver In California

Big Boy was involved in a very bizarre car crash yesterday afternoon, but thankfully, he’s doing well. The famed radio host was minding his business, driving his Nissan Armada, when another driver on the road hit him from behind in California, TMZ reports.
When Big Boy confronted dude, he allegedly pulled out a bottle of vodka. “A bystander told the driver to put the booze down — but he refused,” the site states. To make matters worse, when cops pulled the drunken man out of his BMW, his pants reportedly fell down “and then he did, too.”
From TMZ: “We’re told the man was transported to a local hospital where he was being checked for injuries and most likely undergoing blood alcohol tests (though you can guess what they’re gonna show). The area where the collision occurred is right near The Oaks — one of the most prestigious, elite communities in L.A. where stars like Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian own homes.”
Click here to hear Big Boy yell, “Man, this dude just crashed into me and he’s sitting in the car still drinking.” Also, in the Instagram message below, he urges everybody to wear seatbelts.
God is GOOD. I am ok. Just getting home from the hospital. Took some X-rays and some testing. Just a bit banged up and the stiffness is really kicking in. However, I’m typing this because I’m here. In the twinkling of an eye your life can change. I’m here another day to raise my kids, love my wife and family and love and feel you ALL. Real talk, it could have been worse. I can’t believe what I was seeing. He was still on the bottle. He has a problem and I pray for him as well. For all those out there, PLEASE WEAR YOUR SEATBELTS and PLEASE DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE. God showed me a lot today. I’m humbled even more and I’m thankful. I pray for you ALL. Thank you.