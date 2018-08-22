Tekashi69 Insists Prosecutors Use His Government Name In Teen Choking Case

Tekashi69 is on trial in Houston after he allegedly choked a teenager at the Galleria Mall in January. While his arraignment in the case has reportedly been pushed to September, a new report claims he has a special request he’d like the judge to consider in the meantime.

From TMZ: “6ix9ine, whose government name is Daniel Hernandez, filed legal docs asking the judge to order prosecutors to refer to him either as ‘defendant,’ ‘accused’ or by his legal name. Tekashi says the use of any other name — presumably the one for which he’s famous — could only be used for the purpose of attaching ‘derogatory and satirically unflattering labels’ on him.” Clever move, but with all the legal trouble Tekashi69 is in, could it really help him in the end?

The 16-year-old who was allegedly choked claims he was using his cell phone to record Tekashi69, when the rapper ordered him to erase the footage and grabbed him by his neck. See footage of the scene below.

