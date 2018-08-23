President Trump Capes For White South African Famers Getting Their Lands Snatched

Instead of worrying about his cronies Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort getting their butts handed to them legally, President Donald Trump flexed his chubby fingers to cape for white South African farmers. Last night (Aug. 22), Cheeto Judas said that he intends to put his Secretary of State on the case to find out why white farmers are getting killed, you know, kind of how they came a-colonizing.

Back in March, the South African Parliament voted in favor of reversing the ownership of the lands back to Black farmers, and there were critics who felt inexperienced Black farmers would slow or halt food production in the African nation. On Thursday, Trump tweeted, “I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.”

In response, the South African government tweeted, “South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past. #landexpropriation”

The account added, “South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation. #landexpropriation.”

Thus far, white farmers in South Africa own about three-quarters of the farmland in the nation and the divide along race and poverty is vast in comparison with the land ownership. The crime rate in South Africa has remained high, with farmers counted among murder victims. However, reports from AgriSA state that the numbers of farmers getting killed have been lowering for years now, and backs a promise by President Cyril Ramaphosa to closely monitor the land transfers when they do happen so that harm and violence will be reduced.

South African officials have requested a meeting with the United States’ ambassador to the country, Jessye Lapenn.

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past. #landexpropriation @realDonaldTrump @PresidencyZA — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 23, 2018

South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation. #landexpropriation @realDonaldTrump @PresidencyZA — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 23, 2018

—

Photo: Getty