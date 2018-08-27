Azealia Banks Apologizes To Elon Musk, Says She Feels “Terrible About Everything”

We bet you didn’t see this coming: Azealia Banks‘ beef with Elon Musk could be over soon. The “Anna Wintour” rapper, who is widely recognized for beefing with any and everybody, hit Instagram with a photo of the apology letter she says she sent Musk “a few days ago.”

In the letter, Banks owned up to some uncalled-for behavior in hopes of meeting the Tesla Motors CEO face-to-face. Banks’ apology party came after she went on social media and compared spending time at his house to a “real life episode of Get Out,” adding that Musk was “too stupid to know not to go on Twitter while on acid.”

In case you’re in need of a quick reminder:

Azealia Banks exposing Elon Musk for tweeting while on Acid.. while she was waiting for Grimes at her home … whewwww lord 😳 pic.twitter.com/i9BXWWrLAD — sadhoeflo (@sadhoeflo) August 13, 2018

It didn’t end there. Musk eventually deleted his Instagram, as Banks claimed his lawyers were attempting to blackmail her. Now, after all that drama, it seems Banks has suddenly seen the light.

“I feel terrible about everything,” Banks writes. “This is a strange situation to be in, and I’m not sure how exactly to begin this letter. I guess I could start off by apologizing for all of the painful events you’ve endured over the past week, as I feel as though my actions have largely exacerbated them.”

See the apology letter in full below.

Petitioning to get Azealia Banks’ letter to Elon Musk archived in the Library of Congress pic.twitter.com/jFIejGAj3B — Joshie D (@JoshieDtwink) August 25, 2018

Photo Credit: WENN