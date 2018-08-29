Meek Mill Donating 6,000 Backpacks To Philadelphia Students

While Meek Mill is still battling his now infamous case, he is still paying it forward. The Philadelphia rapper is donating 6,000 backpacks to students in his hometown.

Reports TMZ:

Meek Mill’s teaming up with Puma, sports apparel Fanatics, United Legwear and Philly’s luxury store Milano Di Rogue to donate more than 6,000 backpacks to students in the city.

We’re told there will be 3 types of backpacks — for elementary school, middle school and high school students. The kiddos get pencil sharpeners, rulers, glue sticks and crayons — while it’s dry erase markers, notebooks and pens for high schoolers.

Meek tells TMZ he knows firsthand what it’s like for families to struggle financially around back-to-school time. He says, “Those memories stay with me and that’s why I’m committed to giving back to families in my hometown, putting smiles on kids’ faces and helping them start the school year on the right note with the right supplies.”

Reportedly, Meek will be hand delivering some of the backpacks himself today (August 29).

Meek Mill will be performing at the Made In America Festival this weekend.

Photo: Power 105