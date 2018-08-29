White Ex-Cop Guilty Of Killing Black Teen Jordan Edwards

The family of slain unarmed Black teen Jordan Edwards and their quest for justice has come to an end after a Texas jury found the white police officer who shot and killed the boy guilty of murder. Oliver shot a firearm into a car full of other teenagers as they left a party in a Dallas suburb in April 2017.

As reported by Al-Jazeera and local outlet Dallas News, Oliver, 38, claimed that a driver attempted to run him over thus prompting him to fire his weapon. However, witnesses say that the car was actually moving away from Oliver and that was also backed by body-cam footage. Oliver was fired from his post a month after the shooting after the department confirmed the footage went against Oliver’s claims.

Oliver will between five to 99 years in prison and his sentencing hearing is currently in motion. Two other charges, manslaughter and aggravated assault, were dropped. The Dallas News added in its reporting of the case that family members inside the courtroom loudly celebrated as the verdict came down.

With tears in his eyes, Odell Edwards thanked supporters and offered a brief statement to the gathering press.

“I just want to say I’m happy, very happy,” Edwards said. “It’s been a long time, hard year. Just really happy.”

Oliver’s sentencing hearing resumes this Wednesday.

Photo: Parker County Sheriff’s Department