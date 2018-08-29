Cardi B Swiftly Apologizes For Tacky Portrayal of Corretta Scott King In ‘Housewives’ Skit

Cardi B usually wants all the smoke but not on this particular occasion. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper quickly apologized after a clip of surfaced of her portraying Coretta Scott King, the wife of Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.

Some things are just off limits, and Cardi quickly learned that. The skit dubbed “Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement” was originally filmed for “Wild ‘N Out” star Rip Michaels’ new show Off The Rip. In the clip, Cardi plays the Civil Right’s icon’s late wife and is jokingly spilling the tea with the likes of Rosa Parks and the wives of Civil Rights pioneers Jesse Jackson and Malcolm X.

The backlash was swift with the eldest son of Dr.King, Martin Luther King III telling TMZ that he was upset with the timing of the skit’s release being so close to the 55th anniversary of the March on Washington where his father’s “I Have A Dream” dream speech was delivered. King III was also not impressed with Cardi’s portrayal saying she “missed the mark.”

Dr. Bernice King, the youngest of King and Scott’s children also sounded off on Cardi calling the skit “repulsive” and “false” and like her brother felt it was very ill-timed. King added that she thought Cardi was using her platform that her parents made possible for her in a wrong way and wanted to talk to the rapper face-to-face. Well, it would seem Bernice’s words resonated quickly with the rapper, and she reached out promptly to King to apologize for a tweet from Scott’s daughter revealed.

Thank you, @iamcardib, for reaching out to me and apologizing for the skit that aired on @TMZ. I look forward to talking with you soon. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 28, 2018

In the age of cancel culture, Cardi made the right move here by apologizing and not trying to justify the skit at all. It was just a bad look in the infancy of her career. Hopefully, she has learned a valuable lesson that some things are just off limits.

