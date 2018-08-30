CLOSE
Bun B ft. T.I. & Big K.R.I.T. “Recognize,” Mobb Deep “Boom Goes The Cannon” & More | Daily Visuals 8.29.18

Bun B keeps the south buzzing and Mobb Deep perform together one last time. Today's Daily Visuals

Source: Mobb Deep at the Battery Studios in New York City, New York (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

We don’t know how so many Hip-Hop OG’s dropped videos in one fell swoop but we’re all here for it.

First up with have the trillest rapper in Bun B link up with OG trapper T.I. and Big K.R.I.T. in the visual for “Recognize” where B sits on a golden throne while Tip and K.R.I.T. get live one time for the camera.

Back in New York Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda kept the spirit of Prodigy alive by commissioning the posthumous Mobb Deep record “Boom Goes The Cannon” and with it’s black-and-white clip we once again get to see the H.N.I.C rocking the crowd one last time. R.I.P., P.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Redman, Reason, and more.

BUN B FT. T.I. & BIG K.R.I.T. – “RECOGNIZE”

MOBB DEEP – “BOOM GOES THE CANNON”

REDMAN – “1990 NOW”

REASON – “BETTER DAYZ”

PNB ROCK – “ABCD (FRIEND ZONE)”

REESE LAFLARE – “MUCH BETTER”

STARLITO – “HAVE IT ALL”

CHIEF KEEF – “RAWLINGS/TV ON (BIG BOSS)”

