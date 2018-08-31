Watch Aretha Franklin’s Star-Studded Funeral Service Live

Aretha Franklin will be officially laid to rest Friday (Aug. 31) after a week-long celebration and public viewing held in her hometown of Detroit concludes. Among the big names that are slated to speak and perform, Stevie Wonder, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, and more make up a star-studded lineup of entertainers and celebrities.

The Clark Sisters, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, and more will lift their voices in praise of the legendary Queen Of Soul. The Rev. Jesse Jackson, Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson, Smokey Robinson and more will also take to the stage.

The live stream of the event, carried by Detroit Free Press, can be viewed below.

Rest powerfully in peace, Aretha Franklin. The Queen Of Soul lives on forever.

—

Photo: WENN