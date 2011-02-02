Kanye West Talks Money On Vman Magazine Cover

Kanye West is putting money where his mouth is, literally.
The platinum rapper/producer will grace the cover of Vman Magazine and the cover will feature actual U.S. currency stuffed in ‘Ye’s cut-out “mouth.”
The cover is shot by the legendary fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.
Yeezy’s homeboy and creative director Virgil Abloh tweeted a photo of the new cover along with a video of the shoot, check the cover and video footage below:
