Kanye West Talks Money On Vman Magazine Cover



Kanye West is putting money where his mouth is, literally.

The platinum rapper/producer will grace the cover of Vman Magazine and the cover will feature actual U.S. currency stuffed in ‘Ye’s cut-out “mouth.”

The cover is shot by the legendary fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

Yeezy’s homeboy and creative director Virgil Abloh tweeted a photo of the new cover along with a video of the shoot, check the cover and video footage below: