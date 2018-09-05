Vic Mensa Calls Chicago Mayor A Slimy Dog With No Spine

Vic Mensa won’t be on Rahm Emanuel’s Holiday card list. The Chicago rapper aired out the outgoing mayor of his hometown, calling the politician a slimy dog and coward, amongst other insults.

Reports TMZ:

The Chicago rapper tells TMZ … Emanuel is a corrupt, dishonest career politician who has always been about power and not the well-being of the people. Vic calls Rahm a “slimy dog” with no morals, no spine … and no true connection to the city.

Mensa also fires off a list of examples how he feels Emanuel has failed Chitown … including closing schools and mental health facilities, and the mayor’s alleged role in keeping police footage of the shooting of Laquan McDonald from the public.

Vic is hopeful that Emanuel’s successor will be someone with roots in the city and the background needed to fully understand the problems that have plagued Chicago … and do whatever it takes to fix them.

Mensa isn’t just talking the talk. Recently, he started donating sneakers to local kids after cops used a bait truck loaded with kicks to make arrests.

Check out Mensa’s verbal fade below.

Photo: TMZ