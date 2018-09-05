Meek Mill, Jeremih & PnB Rock Performed “Dangerous” on ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Meek Mill was the musical guest on last night’s (Sept. 4) episode of the The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The Philly rapper performed “Dangerous” off his Legends of the Summer EP and brought along Jeremih and PnB Rock to share the stage.

Also, Meek sat down with 76er’s co-owner Michael Rubin to discuss criminal justice reform. As of now, Meek is stuck on probation until 2026.

Nevertheless, Meek has ambitious plans to get a million people out of jail.

Watch the performance below, and check the interview on the flip.

