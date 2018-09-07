Ex White House Token Omarosa Claims To Know Who Wrote Op-Ed, We Just Want More Tapes

Omarosa Manigault-Newman aka the Token White House staffer who still managed to get fired, claims she knows who wrote the infamous and for now anonymous New York Times op-ed. But really, we just want to hear the rest of the recordings she has from her days in the Trump administration.

Ponderosa will reportedly be on The View next week to reveal a new audio recording. Will it be explosive or a dud? We’ll have to wait and see.

According to Page Six, the recording is “multiple people; both men and women” and that “they are high up in the administration. One of them has left [the job since the recording was made].”

Omarosa also took to social media to claim she knows who wrote the aforementioned op-ed that has Cheeto in his feeling. Of course, she used it to plug her new book, Unhinged, about her time shoe-shuffling for Chump.

I give clues to who from inside 45’s WH wrote the @nytimes Op-Ed on page ((330)) of Unhinged.#SilentArmy #PrayForTheBear pic.twitter.com/VT3fqIBHi0 — OMAROSA (@OMAROSA) September 5, 2018

Meh, we’d rather read Woodward’s book when it drops.

As for what we do know for sure, Omarosa’s cookout invite is still non-existent. The clean up detail can always use a hand, though.

—

Photo: Getty